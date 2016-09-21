Letters: September 21

Farewell to Kilians

After more than 11 years working at Kilian’s and loving my customers, it is not easy to suddenly just stop being there. I have been overwhelmed by the kind and loving sentiments I’ve received since Stacia Friedman’s beautiful tribute in the Local two weeks ago announcing my retirement.

As I have told many people, I am not going anywhere; I will continue to live, bike and participate in the Chestnut Hill community which I feel a part of. You may even see me behind the counter at Kilian’s occasionally, when I’m needed to fill in.

Sure, as a retiree, I can sleep later in the morning, have more free hours each day, can pursue some interests which I’ve put off until now. But I also feel a certain loss of my identity as a Kilian employee, one who can help customers solve their little household problems. This I will miss.

Using the computer/cash register is fun and easy, but what I especially enjoyed was when a customer came to me saying, “This is a dumb question” – when my ears and brain would perk up. Usually, it was not a dumb question, but one that could be answered by understanding where the person was coming from.

This was the most satisfying part of my job at Kilian’s. When customers would return several weeks later and say to me, “Thank you. It worked,” I would usually say, “Please remind me what it is that worked” because I couldn’t remember which little problem it was that I helped them with.

And I have learned so many things from my customers over the years. Books recommended, products that work, new concert venues, new friends and musicians to meet with and play with. One tip sticks in my mind: did you know that to remove water drop stains from glass shower doors, you spray WD-40 on the door and then wipe gently with a paper towel? It really works! Much better than Windex. Or that, before you use a harsh drain cleaner on your clogged drain, try pouring 1/4 cup of baking soda down the drain, followed by a cup of white vinegar. It will fizz up, just like Drano, but will not harm your pipes, and will very likely clear the clog.

Lastly, I want to thank Russell, Lynn, Mary Kay, and all of my fellow employees at Kilian’s for a heart-warming sendoff last Friday. The big and delicious chocolate cake (with a bike on it!), the card with so many kind sentiments, even tho’ I know I got on some people’s nerves at times, almost made me reconsider my decision to leave. I am very grateful for the opportunity to do work that I truly loved doing in a place where I felt completely at home.

I already miss you guys! See you around the Hill.

Linda Baldwin

Chestnut Hill

Deeply grateful for kids’ ‘tumor’ article

We are deeply grateful for your wonderful piece in the Chestnut Hill Local (“Fundraising concert for ill kids at St. Martin’s Church,” Sept. 8). It made it possible for the Children’s Tumor Foundation benefit concert to be a wonderful success.

We had a significantly larger audience this year. And, its appreciation of the music was clearly evident from the first notes of the concert when Howard Levy began a slow, emotive version of “This Land Is Your Land” on his harmonica, and Eugene Friesen followed along with a magnificent counterpoint on his cello. This led to a sustained, joyful response from the audience and one of numerous standing ovations throughout the afternoon concert.

So thank you for your time and effort on our behalf. We deeply appreciate it.

Rick Josiassen

Mt. Airy