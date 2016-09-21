Lee-Ann Forsdick, 59 of Manchester, CT, devoted wife of Arthur Forsdick passed away Thursday, September 1, 2016 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Daughter of Donald and Mimi French, Lee-Ann was born in Baltimore, MD on April 19, 1957 and grew up in Chestnut Hill, a suburb of Philadelphia, PA, before moving to Connecticut with her family when she was fifteen. In addition to her husband Arthur, Lee-Ann leaves her son, Christopher Edmund Forsdick and daughter, Heather Abbey Forsdick both of Manchester, CT, her brother Mark French and his wife Carmel of Wethersfield, CT and a host of friends whom she loved dearly. A private memorial will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Lee-Ann’s memory to the Helen & Harry Gray Cancer Center at Hartford Hospital. To extend online condolences, share a memory and/or light a memorial candle, please visit farleysullivan.com.