Julie Baranauskas, teacher and activist

Julie Baranauskas, 72, a teacher and community activist, died Sept. 12 of heart failure at her home in the Penn-Knox section of Germantown.

Before retiring in 2010, Mrs. Baranauskas had taught high school English for 22 years in the School District of Philadelphia. In her last 10 years she worked in the district’s office of administration as a coach training young teachers.

During her teaching career, she had been assigned to Simon Gratz High School, Martin Luther King High School, Benjamin Franklin High School, Franklin Learning Center and Universal Audenreid Charter High School.

After retiring she became active in volunteer civic work in Germantown, becoming chair in 2014 of the Penn-Knox Neighborhood Association, a group dedicated to preserving the area bounded by Germantown, Maplewood and Wayne avenues, and Hansberry Street. She also had served as a 12th Ward Democratic committeewoman.

Mrs. Baranauskas could often be seen walking in her neighborhood with her giant Akita. She also had cats and was an avid gardener.

Born in Philadelphia, she was a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and earned a master’s degree in education from Cheyney University.

She is survived by a son, Liam; daughters Morgan Davis and Erin Davis; two grandchildren; and her former husband, Derek Davis. Charles Bordin, the father of her son Liam, also survives.

A private service was held Sept. 17. Memorial donations may be made to the Penn-Knox Neighborhood Association at www.pennknox.com/dues-ordonate. – WF