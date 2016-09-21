Historical Society director to address preservation at CHCE

You are cordially invited to attend a conversation with Lori Salganicoff, executive director of the Chestnut Hill Historical Society, on Wednesday evening, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m.

Salganicoff is an urban planner and preservationist, having previously worked for the National Park Service, Philadelphia Historical Commission, the Fairmount Community Development Corporation and Lower Merion Conservancy.

Chestnut Hill is a uniquely green, urban, historic Philadelphia village, a treasured cultural landscape facing unprecedented development pressures. Part of advocating for the preservation of Chestnut Hill’s remarkable character is managing change.

Salganicoff will provide a snapshot of the collaborative efforts underway to do that. Her insights are sure to be of interest to anyone interested in finding ways to balance preservation and growth in their own neighborhood.

This program is sponsored by the Chestnut Hill Center for Enrichment; and will take place at the Chestnut Hill Hotel Bombay Room, 8229 Germantown Ave.. It is free and open to the public.

For more information call the CHCE office at 215-248-0180.