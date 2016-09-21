Elizabeth Crumbie Griffiths

Elizabeth “Bobbi” Crumbie Griffiths , a resident of Fort Myers, Florida formerly of Oreland, PA beloved mother to James Crumbie III (Helen), Carol Wilson (Thomas), Lyn Atkinson, and Thomas Crumbie (Mary Jo) passed away peacefully on August 29, 2016. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. She generously donated her remains to Humanities Gifts Registry as did her parents. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to Project Home, 1515 Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19130, www.projecthome.org. There will be a celebration of life for family and friends on Saturday, December 10, 2016 at Holy Martyrs Parish Hall, 120 Allison Road, Oreland, 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM.