Elio J. Colussi went peacefully to God at his home in Ambler, on Friday September 9, 2016, at the age of 90. Born in Poffabro, Italy, he was the Son of the late Dante and Lucia (nee Roman) Colussi. Elio was a member of the 181st graduating class of Central High School in Philadelphia and served as a Demolition Specialist in the U.S. Army during WW II. After being discharged from the Army, Elio received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the Philadelphia Wireless Technical Institute. Later, he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Villanova University, and a Master of Science degree in Electronics Engineering from the Moore School at the University of Pennsylvania. He holds a patent on a novel technique for internally matching RF power transistors. He worked at the Frankford Arsenal in Philadelphia, NARCO Avionics in Ft. Washington, Solid State Scientific in Montgomeryville, American Electronic Laboratories in Lansdale, and worked as a consultant to the Naval Air Warfare Center in Warminster prior to his retirement in 1995. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Church in Ambler, the Venetian Social Club in Chestnut Hill and EFASCE di Philadelphia. Elio is survived by his loving Wife of 65 years, Esther Colussi, and is the devoted Father of John (Linda) Colussi of Ambler, Mary Ann (James) Fortunato of South Portland, ME, Elaine (Joseph, deceased) Valenti of Dresher, Joseph Colussi of Chalfont, James (Wendy) Colussi of Nazareth, Margaret (James) McGettigan of Montgomeryville. Elio is the loving Grandfather of 11 Grandchildren and Great-Grandfather of a Great-Granddaughter. A funeral mass was held at St. Joseph’s Church, Main and Poplar Streets, Ambler. Interment was at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Cheltenham. In lieu of flowers, remembrances in his name to the American Diabetes Association and the American Heart Association would be appreciated by the family.