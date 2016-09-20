Hot Club Philly to join guitar great Marty Grosz for Sept. 25 show

by MegAnne Liebsch

After a nearly sold out show with Stephane Wrembel on July 30, the gypsy jazz band Hot Club of Philadelphia will continue their concert series throughout the fall. Hosted at the Chestnut Hill Venetian Club, Hot Club of Philly hopes the series will spotlight local jazz and classical artists.

“It’s kind of a revival of that jazz age music,” said Barry Wahrhaftig, lead guitarist of Hot Club of Philadelphia. “[The concerts] are a grass-roots, neighborhood thing.”

Most of the concerts will feature the gypsy jazz, which was pioneered in the 20s and 30s, by French virtuoso Django Reinhardt and the Hot Club of France (Hot Club of Philadelphia’s band name is an homage to these original gypsy jazz performers). Reinhardt put together the original Hot Club and served as their lead guitarist, playing and composing adept melodies despite being illiterate and having only two working fingers on his left hand due to a burn injury. The gypsy jazz genre is famous for its drum-less rhythms, allowing the lead guitar and violin to be more prominently heard.

“Jazz has become concert hall, art music,” Wahrhaftig said, especially for the younger generations. With these concerts, Hot Club hopes to encourage jazz appreciation, while also bringing a relaxed, house-concert mood.

Wahrhaftig said the Hot Club plans to have about eight shows every six weeks. Weavers Way Co-op is sponsoring the series—Co-op members can get discounted tickets. A portion of the proceeds of certain shows will go to Weavers’ charity, Food Moxie, which supports community gardens and youth farming and cooking classes.

The next show on Sept. 25 will feature 86-year-old Marty Grosz. Grosz is one of America’s foremost jazz musicians and one of the only ones to continue to play the guitar without an amplifier. Son of painter George Grosz, Marty Grosz was born in Germany but fled to the U.S. due to his father’s heavy criticism of the Weimar Republic before World War II.

Grosz lives nearby in New York, but Wahrhaftig said, “A lot of people don’t know he’s here.”

On Oct. 16, Hot Club will host Rhythm Future Quartet, a young, contemporary gypsy jazz group from the New York and Boston area. Most of the Quartet musicians are young and bring fresh insight to ’20s jazz. Composer and violinst Jason Anick is the youngest professor at Berklee College of Music and has performed with Stevie Wonder, while award-winning second guitarist Max O’Rourke is only 19 years old.

“They have amazing arrangements like a mash up of ‘Billy Jean’ and ‘Come Together’ in a gypsy jazz style,” said Wahrhaftig.

The concert series kicked-off on July 30 with a show performed by Stephane Wrembel, a French-born gypsy jazz musician and composer who notably helped write the score for Woody Allen’s Midnight in Paris.

Wrembel performed a history of Reinhardt’s life and music, attracting 150 people to the Venetian club.

“It was amazing,” Wahrhaftig said. “We ran out of seats.”

Wahrhaftig hopes that the rest of the concerts will be as successful, but he said Hot Club’s ultimate goal “is to be able to expose some musicians that are phenomenal.”

“It was a place to get recognition for artists and to build community, to have a place where people can get together and share their love of this music,” Wahrhaftig explained.

Wahfhaftig also warned people to be ready to dance. “We may have some room for dancing. When my band plays, we love to see people dance.”

Although the Venetian Club is private, all shows are open to the public.

Tickets can be purchased at martygrosz-quartet.bpt.me or at HotClubPhilly.com.