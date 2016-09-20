Annual Peace Day Philly to encourage actions for peace

by Sue Ann Rybak

Lisa Parker, formerly of Mt. Airy and founder of Peace Day Philly, said she hopes that the local initiative for the United Nations International Day of Peace, observed annually on Sept. 21, will encourage people to take action for peace.

“Peace Day Philly tries to generate an interest in taking action for peace,” said Parker, who grew up in Germantown and now lives in Strafford.

“This year’s International Day of Peace theme is ‘The Sustainable Development Goals: Building Blocks for Peace.’ The goals – which address various issues related to hunger, the environment, equality and education – all affect levels of peacefulness within a family, within a community and within a country.

She said this year Peace Day Philly’s sub-theme focuses on welcoming.

“Peace really happens at the same time as welcoming,” she said. “Given the current discussion around refugees in Syria and other places in the world, we thought it was an appropriate theme. Welcoming isn’t exclusive to refugees,” she said. “How can Philadelphia be a more welcoming city? How can we be more welcoming as human beings?

“Too often people think, ‘Oh, we’ll never have world peace,’ so the idea of taking action for peace is dismissed, but when you talk about teaching people peace-building skills and more positive approaches, you are talking about incremental incidents of peace.”

This year’s Peace Day Philly is partnering with the Philadelphia’s Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual disAbilities Services, with support from the Mural Arts Program, to present “Welcoming City: The International Day of Peace in Philadelphia,” 11:30 a.m. Sept. 21 on the north side of City Hall. This year’s guests include Jordanian singer Farah Siraj, U.S. Poet Laureate Emeritus Sonia Sanchez and Mayor Jim Kenney. Sanchez, who is a Germantown resident, will share her poetry and insights, along with talented young musicians from Philly-based groups.

Local Peace Day Philly events include a free peace concert in Pastorius Community Garden, 10 E. Pastorius St. in Germantown from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 21. There will be jazz and original music by Brothers Duo as well as solo piano by Julian Hartwell.

On Sept. 22, Christa Tinari, founder of PeacePraxis will present a free workshop entitled “Empathy: An Antidote to Intolerance and Bullying” from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Chestnut Hill Friends Meeting, 20 E. Mermaid Lane in Chestnut Hill.

On Sept. 24, Peace Day Philly 2016 will wind down with a Peace Day Celebration and Concert from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Alma Mater, 7165 Germantown Ave. in Mt. Airy. The community is invited to participate in peace art activities at Alma Mater from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., some of the best musicians in our area, including The Miles Thompson Band and Andres Villamil, will play a variety of music.

Parker said even if people are unable to participate in any of the Peace Day events happening this week, they can still participate in the International Day of Peace on Sept. 21, by observing a minute of silence at noon.

For more about Peace Day Philly go to www.peacedayphilly.org/events.