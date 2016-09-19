Police and FBI seek suspect in TD Bank robbery

The Philadelphia Police Department and the FBI are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspect responsible for last Thursday’s robbery of the TD Bank branch at 8600 Germantown Ave. in Chestnut Hill.

At approximately 12:35 p.m. on Sept. 15, the suspect entered the bank and passed a teller a demand note. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, the subject fled the area of the bank on foot.

The subject is described as a black male in his early-to-mid 30s, approximately 6’4”, of muscular build, with a black goatee. He wore a gray long-sleeve thermal shirt, blue jeans, white and gray sneakers, and a black baseball cap.

This subject is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect is urged to call the FBI at 215-418-4000 or the Philadelphia Police Department. There is a reward for information leading to this subject’s capture; tipsters can remain anonymous.