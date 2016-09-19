PC tennis is back in force

by Tom Utescher

Penn Charter is off to a strong start in the 2016 tennis season, and it’s not unexpected, given the team’s returning talent. The program graduated just two players from last year, and only one was an everyday varsity performer, in a doubles role.

That means that the 2015 singles line-up, made up of current senior Schuyler LaBarge, her sophomore sister, Brinlea, and another 10th grader, Leila Sor, returned intact.

Under longtime head coach Rose Weinstein, the 2016 Quakers successfully breezed through three early scrimmages, then officially opened up last Tuesday with a non-league win over Shipley School. Only six matches were played here, and PC won them all.

The following afternoon, the Quakers faced a greater challenge when they hosted Wissahickon High School, a strong Suburban One League program with a good deal of past success in PIAA District 1 tournaments. Here, Charter pulled out a 4-3 victory, taking the top two singles and the top two doubles matches.

For this encounter, Schuyler LaBarge was playing number one, and she took down the Trojans’ Jenny Landells, 6-0, 6-3. At number two, Brinlea LaBarge took a pair of 6-1 sets from Rachel Flame, but in the third spot Wissahickon had Julie Friedenberg overcome PC’s Sor, 6-2, 6-1.

Although the final team score was close, PC had its four wins in hand relatively early thanks to the efficiency of the first two doubles duos.

Senior Natalie Williams, who played in the first flight last year with 2016 grad Paige Hodges, has been joined this fall by junior Chloe Masters. They put up scores of 6-2, 6-3 against Wissy’s Samantha Sullivan and Sasha Ickimenko.

At second doubles, senior veteran Jenny Reisman was playing with the only member of the team who is a new student at Penn Charter this fall, freshman J.J. Birnie. Birnie came out of Our Lady of Mercy School in Maple Glen, and last Wednesday she and Reisman picked up steam in a 6-4, 6-1 win over Lauren Kang and Christie Yang of the Trojans.

One of the players in the Quakers’ third doubles flight is senior Olivia Bagar, a team captain along with her classmates Schuyler LaBarge, Reisman, and Williams. She and her playing partner, junior Meredith Bernstein, bowed to visitors Alycia Lee and Elizabeth Kooman in a pair of 6-3 sets.

Charter juniors Gwen Davis and Lizzie Drebin made Wissahickon work for a win at fourth doubles. Here, Emily Richman and Amanda Maltin eventually prevailed, 6-4, 7-5.

PC opens the Inter-Ac season this Tuesday at Episcopal Academy. The Churchwomen are the defending league champs and are always a force in the Inter-Ac, but they only beat the Quakers 4-3 last fall.

Returning to assist Weinstein with the Penn Charter varsity and to pilot the JV squad is Chris Spencer, who wielded a racquet for PC in his high school days and then went on to play Division I tennis at St. Joseph’s University (’06). Also available to help the PC players with their mental game is certified Sports Life Coach Amy Haller.