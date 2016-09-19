PC runners make Inter-Ac League debut

by Tom Utescher

In their first race of the 2016 season on their home course at Belmont Plateau, the Penn Charter Quakers hosted a tri-meet for both boys and girls last Tuesday afternoon. A non-league visitor, Hill School, brought both its male and female runners to Fairmount Park, while PC officially began its Inter-Ac League campaign by having the girls run against Baldwin School and the boys race Haverford School.

The Quaker girls have a shorter roster than the boys’ team, but it includes some talented young runners. PC overcame both visiting teams last Tuesday, racking up its first Inter-Ac win by outscoring Baldwin head-to-head, 27-30. Freshman Sophia Solomon led the Quakers, finishing fourth overall in a time of 23 minutes, 38 seconds on the familiar but still challenging Belmont course.

The Charter boys are not lacking for numbers, but there aren’t a lot of experienced runners in the group. Seven members of the 2015 team graduated, and a few others who were underclassmen did not turn out this fall. Last Tuesday, both visiting teams got the better of PC, with the official league meet going Haverford’s way, 20-42. Quakers senior standout Harper Pollio-Barbee won the race comfortably in 18:31, but the next six finishers wore Haverford maroon.

The head coaches of both PC teams are members of the school faculty. Boys’ coach Bryan Skelly has moved up from assistant this season after longtime mentor Tony Farrell stepped aside. Skelly is a died-in-the-wool track and cross country guy, while returning girls’ head coach Andy Zuccotti favors triathlon competition.

In last week’s home debut the boys went off first, and at the end of the first big loop around the open part of the course (about one mile in), Pollio-Barbee was running together with Fords senior Anthony Calvelli.

The two disappeared into the woods, where the PC senior began to open up a lead. He would win by 18 seconds, with Calvelli coming in second in 18:49.

Unfortunately for the home fans, Haverford took places three through seven as well, and Hill School’s first two runners came next.

The second Penn Charter runner to finish was senior Josh Patton, who was 10th overall in 20:37. One of PC’s problems was that most of its runners were relatively spread out, with little semblance of a pack.

In the actual placings (including Hill School), PC had junior Blaise Ciarrocchi in the 13th spot (21:02), sophomore Timur Serbest 15th (21:09), and junior Luke Brogan 16th (21:30). Two Quakers who worked together in the race were junior Jordan Steinhouse (18th; 21:40), freshman Luke Jaspan (19th; 21:41), and rounding out the top 20 was sophomore Alex Turner (22:01).

In the girls’ race, Baldwin junior Henni Gust took command early and won in 22:45. Her freshman teammate Acey Pratt placed third in 23:14, and in between was Hill’s lead runner, Paige Barcus (23:12).

Solomon, with her time of 23:38, was the first of three consecutive PC finishers; sophomore Mary McDavid was fifth (24:13), and freshman Alicia Newman was sixth (24:36).

The Quakers’ last two scorers, runners four and five, played an important role in helping Charter claim a narrow victory over Baldwin. Hill School took seventh and eighth and the Bears snapped up the ninth spot, but then PC picked up 10th and 11th overall thanks to senior Rosie Kaufman (25:47) and sophomore Hadley Ball (26:04).

The School House Lane ladies seized six more places in the top 20. After seniors Marilyn Pease (14th; 27:50), Emma Locke (15th; 28:01), and Josie Sepel (17th; 28:12) came freshmen Lauren Cubbin (18th; 28:24) and Zoe Thistle (19th; 28:57). Capping off the top 20 was senior Serena Lanfranco, with a time of 30:26.