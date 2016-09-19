PC girls soccer blends experience, young talent

by Tom Utescher

Among the four talented girls who graduated from Penn Charter’s 2015 soccer line-up were a pair of five-year varsity players and Division I recruits, Jlon Flippens (Maryland) and Dom DeMarco (Colgate).

The Quakers have another strong senior class this season, though, along with enough young talent coming online to make PC an Inter-Ac League title contender.

The Quakers are well provided for in the goal cage, as both junior Mackenzie Listman and senior Mireyah Davis have a lot of experience as starters, including two different Pennsylvania Independent School (PAIS) championship games. There is a third experienced keeper, as well, senior Mary Jane McGlinchey.

The other battle-tested seniors are Brigitte Gutpelet, Alexis Hnatkowsky, Alex Kuper, and Macaul Mellor. Mellor has committed to play lacrosse for the University of Colorado at Boulder, while the other 12th graders have yet to make their college decisions.

Gutpelet, Hnatkowsky, and Mellor are captains for Penn Charter this fall along with Dom DeMarco’s sister Giovanna (Gi), a junior who was already a force to be reckoned with way back in eighth grade. Earlier this year she made a verbal commitment to play for Wake Forest University.

Aside from the younger DeMarco and Listman, the only junior on the roster is Lindsey Reina, a transfer from Plymouth Whitemarsh High School.

Sophomore Ally Paul was already playing for the varsity squad as an eighth-grader, and her 10th grade classmates on this year’s team are Brianna Fradin and returning varsity players Emma Maley and Mia Monheit.

The freshman class is the team’s largest grade group, and features returning varsity player Maggie Boyes, as well as PC middle-school move-ups Vanessa Ewing, Anne Fleming, Irish McCuen and Sara Shipon. The new ninth-graders are Inda Barnes, who came over from the Academy of Notre Dame’s grade school, and Kaylee Murphy, a product of St. Philip Neri School in Lafayette Hill.

Another new PC student already on the varsity is Kaitlynn Haughey, out of Christ the King School in Northeast Philadelphia.

Haughey is wasting no time making her mark at her new school; she scored twice in PC’s 3-2 win over visiting Archbishop Wood last Friday, helping Charter climb to a 4-0 record. On the PC bench were DeMarco, who is waiting to be cleared to play after a concussion, and Boyes, who had ACL surgery but could return late in the season. Wood was also missing two regular starters.

Exactly one week earlier, the Vikings had beaten defending PAIS champ (and PC archrival) Germantown Academy, 2-1, and they took a 1-0 lead against the Quakers last Friday, as sophomore Liz McCloud scored with 16:31 left in the opening period. With the clock down to 11:29, Haughey evened it up for the hosts, firing from the middle of the 18 inside of the right post.

Each team saw the ball bounce into its goal cage off of one of its own players early in the second frame. Paul had the last touch for PC with just 1:45 elapsed in the new half, and Wood credited freshman Maggie Cliggett for its second marker. Later, with 22:31 reamining, a Paul header helped set up the game-winning goal – Haughey’s second.

Listman, who went the distance in goal for the Quakers, held the lead for her team down the stretch and finished with six saves.

A subplot of the game was the family feud between PC’s Emma Maley and her sister Maggie, a junior on the Archbishop Wood team. While on the subject of family matters, it should be noted that Penn Charter gained a new fan over the summer when head coach Darci Borski gave birth to a son, Jace. Borski and assistant coach Ashley Maher are heading into their fourth season at PC, and Chelsea Cznarnik is back on the sidelines for her second go-round.