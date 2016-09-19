Mount tennis rolls to 10-0 mark

by Tom Utescher

Mount St. Joseph Academy’s tennis team made an undefeated sweep through the Athletic Association of Catholic Academies last fall, but the Magic had close matches in both of their meetings with Villa Joseph Marie. The Holland, Pa. team only lost to the Mounties 2-3 both times, so the two squads were looking forward to their first encounter of 2016, which took place last Thursday at the Mount.

Even considering the fact that the Jems’ top player was out of action due to illness, Mount St. Joe looked impressive in a 5-0 victory, taking every match in straight sets. Each team had come into the contest with an 8-0 record in Catholic Academies play, and with a non-league win over Souderton High School also in the books, the Magic reached double digits in the win column last Thursday, at 10-0.

Villa Joe’s line-up consists almost entirely of juniors, the lone exception being second doubles player Sarah Shubert, a sophomore.

Mount St. Joseph has seniors everywhere but in the top two singles spots, which are held down by sophomores Stow Weiss and Liz Christine. The two tenth-graders were almost flawless last Thursday, with Weiss not yielding a single game to Jems number one Brooke Simonson, while Christine cruised, 6-1, 6-0, over Gabby Persechino in the number two match.

The highest senior on the Magic team ladder, Julianne Dishler, wrapped up a pair of 6-4 sets in her third singles bout against Lauren Ferraro, and Dishler’s 12th grade classmates took care of business in the two doubles flights.

Katie O’Sullivan and Ali Nowak, who played together last year, as well, won each of their sets at 6-4 as they tangled with visitors Katya Kopach and Camryn Wood. There were a lot of long points at second doubles, but Mounties Caroline Savage and Annagh Devitt won most of them. They topped Villa Joe’s Shubert and Rebecca Downing, 6-1, 6-1.

The two teams won’t have to wait long for their league rematch; Villa Joseph Marie is hosting the Mount racquetwomen this Wednesday.