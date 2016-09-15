Local incubator produces world-class opera singers

by Michael Caruso

The Academy of Vocal Arts opens its 2016-17 season with a host of performances this fall. First on the roster is AVA’s “New Artists” Recital Wednesday, Sept. 21, and Thursday, Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m., in its own intimate Helen Corning Warden Theater at 1920 Spruce St. in Center City. Jose Menendez will accompany the singers new to America’s only full-scholarship post-graduate school dedicated solely to vocal training.

Close on the heels of the “New Artists” Recital is the “Giargiari Bel Canto Competition.” The annual event, under the direction of pianist/coach Danielle Orlando, features a broad array of operatic selections performed by AVA’s aspiring opera singers. Recent winners who have gone on to international careers include sopranos Angela Meade and Ailyn Perez and tenors Stephen Costello and Michael Fabiano. The competition is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m., in the Kimmel Center’s Perelman Theater. Members of the audience have the chance to vote along with the panel of judges to determine the contest’s winners.

Of course, the principal mode of training for a career in opera is performing in a fully staged production from the standard repertoire, enabling graduates to audition for roles in all of the world’s leading opera companies with actual onstage experience. AVA has long specialized in energetic presentations of the most beloved operas ever composed, and this year’s season opener is no exception. Giuseppe Verdi’s “Rigoletto” will launch AVA’s season Saturday, Nov. 5, 8 p.m., in the Warden Theater. The opening night performance will be preceded by a fundraising black-tie dinner at 5:30 p.m.

East Falls’ K. James McDowell, AVA’s president & artistic director, explained that the student body at the school now stands at 29. “That’s two more than last year,” he said. “More than 30 students can be cumbersome. We can’t increase the teaching and coaching staff, so having too many students makes it difficult for all of them to receive the intense instruction we offer.”

Among the members of AVA’s acclaimed coaching staff is longtime Germantown resident Richard Raub, who will be working with singers performing the German repertoire in recitals scheduled for Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, Jan. 25 and 26, and March 29 and 30.

Most AVA students not only have already earned their undergraduate degrees but have received graduate degrees, as well. The school prides itself as a conduit helping to prepare for and guide young vocalists into the world of professional singing, mostly in operas but also in concert and recital settings.

“On the other hand,” McDowell pointed out, “we can’t have too few students because then we wouldn’t be able to double-cast all the roles in the productions we present over the school year. Primarily, we’re a school, but part of the instruction here includes performing in staged productions so that the singers get the experiences onstage they need for moving forward in their careers.”

McDowell explained that two-thirds of the students at AVA this term are American, with the largest contingent of non-U.S. students coming from Mexico. “Actually,” he added, “one-half of the new singers this year come from abroad.”

McDowell also expressed AVA’s hope to increase its presence in Europe, pointing to alumnus tenor Bryan Hymel’s recent triumph singing in Berlioz’s “Les Troyens” at London’s Royal Opera Covent Garden. “Bryan is a tireless booster of AVA,” he said, “and, as a result of his performances in London, we received a half-million-dollar gift in his name.”

One of the questions often asked about AVA is, “Why doesn’t it perform at least one production in the Kimmel Center’s Perelman Theater?” After all, its approximately 600-seat auditorium, is a fine space for a pit orchestra, and its excellent acoustics were designed for operatic productions too small for either the 2,900-seat Academy of Music or the 1,840-seat Merriam Theater.

As is so often the case in the arts in general and opera in particular, the answer is “money.” McDowell explained that presenting a required minimum of three performances, plus the necessary eight days of rehearsal, would cost AVA as much as $850,000, nearly $300,000 more than it costs to mount productions in its own Warden Theater.

“We’d need a larger orchestra,” he said, “larger sets, more elaborate lighting design and more rehearsal time. We’d love to do it, but we need the financial backing to manage it wisely.”

All the same, AVA’s productions are still a “must-see” for local opera lovers.

For more information about the entire season, call 215-735-1685 or visit www.avaopera.org.