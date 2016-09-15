Burgers, meatloaf and ribs with a side order of jazz

by Stacia Friedman

Vintage Bar and Grill could have been the inspiration for “Cheers.” Six TV screens are tuned to a muted sports channel. There’s a marlin on the wall and a red neon Budweiser sign. Does everyone know your name? Maybe not when you walk through the door, but it won’t be long before the people at the next table introduce themselves and advise you on the enormous menu selection.

Sure, you’ll find the usual suspects: Buffalo wings, calamari and beer-battered onion rings. But that’s not what draws regulars, night after night. “The burgers are terrific,” said a patron. When I put on my reading glasses and took a closer look at the menu, I realized I had underestimated. All burgers at Vintage start with 10 ounces of Black Angus beef. At $8.95, with a huge serving of sweet potato fries, that’s a deal.

Although Vintage serves up baby back ribs, filet mignon and meatloaf, the emphasis here is on seafood: champagne shrimp scampi, crab cakes, yellow fin tuna, Cajun grouper, etc. I ordered the grilled Norwegian salmon salad. The salmon was moist and flavorful. A steal at $12.95 with portions so generous, I had leftovers for the next day.

The accent here is definitely Italian with linguini Caprese, penne Sicilian and broccoli rabe & sausage. The large sandwich selection, mostly under $10, and entrée prices ranging from $15 to $22 make it easy to see why many locals are regulars. They come for lunch on the outdoor terrace, Happy Hour at the bar and late night entertainment. On Fridays, there’s a DJ from 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.

I purposely went on a Wednesday night to catch Vintage’s weekly Jazz Jam which starts at 8 p.m., featuring singer Michelle Lordi, formerly of Lafayette Hill; legendary sax player Larry McKenna, guitarist Sonny Troy, Tim Conley on guitar, Jason Fraticelli on bass, and Bill Avayou on drums.

This was a totally different experience from Paris Bistro in Chestnut Hill. There is no cover charge at Vintage. I could have dinner and drinks for $20.

Granted, a sports bar is an unlikely place to hear great jazz. But once I got used to the backdrop of chatty patrons, waiters slapping down platters and raucous laughter at the bar, a singer’s sultry voice transported me back in time to another era. One of smoky lounges, sweet regrets and indelible kisses.

Many come just to hear McKenna. Having backed up Sinatra, Tony Bennett and Rosemary Clooney, among many other jazz greats, McKenna has no shortage of groupies. Same goes for jazz guitarist Sonny Troy, who has over 45 years in the biz, playing on recordings, in Vegas clubs and with iconic songbirds like Peggy Lee. These jazz giants could be anywhere.

Many of the Wednesday night “regulars” are amateur and professional musicians and vocalists for whom the party doesn’t really start until around 9:45 p.m., when they can sit in with the band. By then the dinner crowd has cleared out, leaving only serious music lovers and serious drinkers. The first guest artist to sit in was Merv Gratz, a trumpet player in his early 70s. Then, a crowd favorite, Charlie Doren, sang “I Want to be Around.”

Part of the excitement of Vintage’s Jazz Jam is not knowing who is going to show up on any given Wednesday night. It could be a jazz legend. It could be a talented singer who hedged her bet and went to law school instead. Or it could be you. (By popular demand, it will never be me.)

Vintage Bar & Grill is located at 1116 Old York Rd. in Abington. For more information, visit www.vintagebarandgrillabington.com Mt. Airy resident Stacia Friedman is a freelance writer and author of the comic novel, “Tender is the Brisket.”