Letters: September 14

Lamenting high cost of CVS drug

My letter ties in with the recent letters bemoaning the fact that we no longer have small shops on the avenue with personalized service.

I loved dealing with Reece’s Pharmacy, and I remember when CVS moved in and ran them out of business with leaflets going to every house in the neighborhood to say you would get $25 off your prescription if you took your next one to CVS.

I have just had a shocking purchase from CVS of a simple prescription for a standard statin drug, Simvastatin (20 mg), 90 tablets for $109.99. I bought and paid but felt it was too much. When back home, I checked to see what I paid when I had the same prescription filled in Maine earlier this summer. I paid $15.59 for 60 tablets. That’s $1.22 per pill at CVS here vs. $0.26 in Maine, almost five times as much here! The difference is shocking.

I returned immediately to CVS and met the chief pharmacist. She said she has nothing to do with it. The price comes down from headquarters. I believe her.

I got my money back, but I felt I have an obligation to let others know that one ought to shop around before purchasing prescriptions. One would have thought the big chains like CVS would do their best for their customers, but that is obviously not so.

This experience plays into the current national debate over the cost of prescription drugs. The enemy, as far as I can see, are big drug companies that raise the price of drugs 10 percent annually, but the national chain drug stores are obviously a big part of the problem too.

Oh, to have Reece’s back in business.

Barbara Wybar

Chestnut Hill

It’s their country

With regard to the pipeline in North Dakota and the objections to Native Americans protesting their construction: For heaven’s sake people, it’s their country. We’re the intruders.

Meredith Sonderskov

Chestnut Hill