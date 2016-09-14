Crime Report: One Theft from vehicle

The following crime is for crimes in Chestnut Hill from Sept. 4 to Sept. 10.

Sept. 7. Theft from vehicle on the 7700 block of Lincoln Drive at approximately 3 p.m. A woman told police that sometime between 3 p.m. on Sept. 6 and 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 7, an unknown person entered her vehicle and rummaged through her glove box. The items in the glove box were thrown on the front passenger seat and floor. She told police her insurance card (valued at one dollar) was stolen. The woman told police she may have left her vehicle unlocked.

Summary: one crime – theft from vehicle

If you have been a victim of crime and would like to services or support, call Northwest Victim Services, 6301 Germantown Ave., Second Floor, Suite One, 215-438-4410.

Community Crime Meeting – Sept. 19, 7 p.m. – Water Tower Recreation Center – 200 E. Hartwell Lane

Chestnut Hill Community Crime Meeting. Find out what the status of crime is in your neighborhood. Talk to a police officer assigned to your neighborhood. This meeting is a great opportunity to discuss any questions or concerns you have regarding crime in Chestnut Hill or Mt. Airy. For more information call 215-686-3140 or go to phillypolice.com.