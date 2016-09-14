Climate change made tangible at the Schuylkill Center

by Anna Lehr Mueser

The problem with climate change is that it’s abstract and it’s big – bigger, perhaps, than any challenge humankind has faced. We learn about it mostly through numbers, reports, average temperatures and predicted rainfall.

Climate change is, for many, not at all personal and seldom locally grounded. “Going Up: Climate Change + Philadelphia,” the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education’s next art gallery show, aims to change the way we think and talk about climate change.

“Going Up” opens on Sept. 24, with a public reception following the Schuylkill Center’s University of Nature – a one-day symposium focusing, this fall, on climate change.

The show features the work of eight artists, each taking on the idea of living with climate change in different ways. Altogether, through music, painting, paper works, conceptual art, and sculpture, these artists offer up a changing planet made local, specific, and relevant.

In 2005, Bill McKibben famously asked why there were no epic and inspirational works of art to help us understand climate change. Now, more than 10 years later, many artists are taking on that challenge because, as McKibben argued, we know about climate change but we haven’t yet started to feel climate change personally and emotionally. In the space between data and day-to-day, environmental art offers a path that can make the abstraction real.

While scientists tell us that with climate change our region will have more hot days and more rainstorms, it can be hard to really emotionally feel that future. The artists participating in “Going Up” make it imaginable.

Several of these artists take their inspiration directly from data. Jill Pelto takes up climate indicator data – that is, information such as CO2 concentrations that act as signposts for the climate as a whole – as a key piece of her paintings. Pelto explains that “data tells the story of our rapidly changing landscapes;” her paintings, in turn, take that and make something visually compelling and emotionally evocative.

Like Pelto, Daniel Crawford puts data curves into use. Listening to ethereal compositions, at first, the listener may not realize that within the harmonies and melodies is vital data on the climate we have changed. Each note represents the average temperature of a single year, demonstrating change over time and inspiring listeners to use their senses to understand these warmer years. In “Planetary Bands, Warming World,” a quartet plays the temperatures of different regions in a multilayered harmony that carries the full experience of a warming planet across the globe.

Other artists are taking a different approach to making climate change personal. Lorrie Fredette has turned her attention to the looming question of climate change and public health. For this Philadelphia-based show, she is creating an installation-style sculpture: hundreds of small porcelain forms creep over walls and floor, exploring how climate change increases the spread of Lyme Disease.

Jim Frazer is also tracking climate change’s impact on the minute – though for him it is bark beetles, not deer ticks. Frazer’s paper works evoke the paths eaten by these small beetles as they burrow beneath tree bark.

But “Going Up” isn’t all about turning data into art. Other artists found ways to engage with the super local, looking closely at our city and what it means to live right here. Eve Mosher took to the streets during the 2014 Philadelphia Science Festival with her participatory artwork, “HighWaterLine.” Using surveyor’s chalk, Mosher and attendees marked 10 feet of storm surge, where the water would rise to in particular Philadelphia neighborhoods under certain climate forecasts.

Likewise, artist duo Kaitlin Pomerantz and John Heron created handmade paper works they call river prints, again turning something distant into something tangible. In this case, it’s the pollution flowing on the Delaware River. Created by dipping paper handmade from trash into the pollution to draw up oils, the river prints evoke traditional marbled paper, yet are fully immersed in the specificity of this, our river.

Finally, Michelle Wilson’s “Carbon Corpus” offered carbon credits to supporters. In exchange for a purchase of carbon credits, Wilson would eat vegan for the period of time which corresponded to those credits. On display at “Going Up” will be a frame Wilson created to demonstrate how much carbon is saved in one week of eating vegan (estimated to be about 35 kilograms).

Together, these eight artists have created a new avenue into the tangled knot of climate change. Instead of bombarding a visitor with data, the vital information is transformed into beauty, into innovative communications and evocative images that stand in their own right as works of art, but which also invite the visitor to understand our warming world in new, personal ways.

Anna Lehr Mueser is public relations manager at the Schuylkill Center.