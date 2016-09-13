Weavers Way loses power again

by Kevin Dicciani

This past Saturday, Weavers Way Co-op, 8424 Germantown Ave., experienced its fourth non-weather-related power failure in the last 13 months, causing the store to lose an estimated $30,000 in sales.

A spokesperson for PECO said around 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 10 there was an issue with an underground electric cable in the vicinity of Germantown and Rex avenues. Approximately 275 customers were affected and lost power within the general area. Around 10 a.m., PECO had isolated the problem and rerouted power to about 225 customers.

Fifty other customers had their power restored by 2 p.m., PECO said. To reroute power to the remaining customers, PECO said that more complex repairs needed to be undertaken. By 9 p.m. all 275 customers had regained power. Within the next few days the company will be making additional and “permanent repairs” to the underground electric cable and any other equipment that was damaged.

Weavers Way closed for the day after losing power in the morning and would remain without power until 5 p.m. The store’s last power failure occurred in June.

“It’s just — what can I say?” said Jon Roesser, general manager of Weavers Way. “It’s a total drag.”

Roesser said that staff was able to pack and seal all of the perishable items in dry ice and move them into the store’s walk-in refrigerators and freezers. As a result of the staff’s quick response, Roesser said the store was able to avoid any loss in product.

The shorter than usual duration of the outage also played a role in the store not losing any product, Roesser said. He said the Chestnut Hill Business Association put pressure on PECO to resolve the issue as quickly as possible by advocating for all of the businesses on the Avenue that lost power.

“We were really appreciative of the support they gave us,” he said.

Although Weavers Way did not suffer any material loses, Roesser said that closing the store on its busiest day resulted in a significant loss in sales.

“We lost practically a full day’s worth of sales,” he said. “We estimate that we lost somewhere around $30,000 in sales.”

To lessen the impact of future outages, Roesser said that Weavers Way is currently in the process of installing a backup generator. If another outage were to occur, the natural gas-powered generator, connected to the PGW line, would turn on within seconds. He said the project is waiting for final permitting from the Department of Licenses and Inspections. By the time the process is finished, Weavers Way will have invested almost $100,000 in the project, he said.

Having endured four power failures in over a year, Roesser said that he no longer wants to rely on PECO to fix the problem entirely. He said the problems PECO has with the Chestnut Hill grid are not being solved, and more generally there have been “a lack of answers” on its part.

“At this point, honestly, we’re running with the assumption that PECO simply cannot provide us with sustainable power, and therefore we have to invest in this piece of equipment that costs a whole heck of a lot of money,” he said.

Roesser is optimistic about the future now that plans to install the backup generator are in motion. Even though he is frustrated by this past outage and dismayed at the loss in sales, he said the store’s customers have remained upbeat.

“Our customers are such good sports about it,” he said. “They come in and they shake their heads and they say, ‘What? Again?’ And I say, ‘Yeah, I know, again. Here we go again.’”