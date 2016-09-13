Olympic silver medalist honored at Germantown block party

by Sue Ann Rybak

Nia Sifaatihi Ali, who grew up in Germantown, received commendations from State Sen. Art Haywood (D-Philadelphia/Montgomery) and State Rep. Stephen Kinsey (D-201st) at a block party held on the 6300 block of Sherman Street in Germantown on Saturday, Sept. 10, to celebrate her silver medal win in the 100-meter hurdles at this year’s summer Olympics.

Ali and her teammates, Brianna Rollins and Kristi Castlin, made Olympic history in track and field when they gave the United States its first sweep in the 100-meter hurdles in August.

Rollins won the event in 12.48 seconds. Ali placed second in 12.59, and Castlin placed third in 12.61.

Ali, who began running at age 6 with Philadelphia’s Mallery Challengers Track Club, told the Local she was grateful for the opportunity to thank former coaches, friends, and neighbors who have always supported her.

“Honestly, I am just thankful for the chance to show my appreciation for all the support they have given me through the years,” said Ali, who attended Amy Northwest, a magnet middle school in Roxborough. “I have met a lot of people for the first time who heard about it and wanted to come out and show their support.

“A dream of mine has always been to not just make the Olympics, but to be in a position where I could use my platform for something greater than me, something better than me, and to have so many kids out here today … I’m happy to have been able to share this with you.

“For all the kids out here, I really want you to know that everything is possible. Just be limitless. Don’t put any limitations on yourself. We all go through things in life where we feel like ‘Woe is me’ or ‘why is this happening to me?’ Everyone has felt that at some point. I just want you to realize that when that happens just remember it’s part of your journey. It’s a part of your life, so just embrace it and remember whenever some huge hurdle comes just adjust yourself That’s the best way to get through. I am just happy to be here. As a kid, I used to race people up and down this street. Many of those people are here today, and through all my trials and tribulations they were there for me. It takes a village and this is my village.”

State Rep. Stephen Kinsey, who helped organize the block party, said that thanks to the generosity of several sponsors including PECO, Councilwoman Cindy Bass, State Sen. Art Haywood and the Duval Improvement Association, the community was able to come together and celebrate Ali’s achievements.

Also in attendance were City Council members Helen Gym, Derrick Green, State Rep. and U.S. Rep. Democratic nominee Dwight Evans, Northwest Police Inspector Anthony L. Washington and Anthony Gay, vice president of governmental and external affairs at PECO.

Kinsey said Ali overcame many hurdles both on and off the track before winning the silver medal in Rio.

Tragedy struck in April 2009, when Nia’s father, Aleem Ali, a Philadelphia human services supervisor, shot and killed his girlfriend, Angela Jefferys, before turning the gun on himself.

In an interview in June 2015 with the Local, the University of California graduate said her initial reaction was to put all her energy into track. After the season ended, she struggled to come to terms with her father’s death.

“I kind of crashed and didn’t want to do anything at all,” she said.

In 2010, she red-shirted the season.

“People thought that I wouldn’t be able to come back because I didn’t step on a track one time,” she added, but she did return one year later thanks to the love and support of her mother Melita Johnson and her grandmother.

Ali returned in 2011 to become the NCAA leader and NCAA champion in the 100-meter hurdles at a time of 12.63 seconds. Later, she was selected to represent the United States in Shenzhen, China, for the World University Games, where she won the gold medal in a time of 12.85 seconds.

In March of 2014, at the Indoor Track World Championships in Sopot, Poland, Ali won gold in the women’s 60-meter hurdles, beating 2012 London Olympics women’s 100-meter gold medalist, Australian Sally Pearson, putting her one step closer to competing in the 2016 Olympics.

Then the unexpected happened, she got pregnant. Instead of seeing it as a negative, Ali, who will be 27 years old in October, embraced it. Just 15 months before winning the silver in Rio, she gave birth to her son Titus Maximus.

His father is 2012 Olympic 400m hurdles silver medalist Michael Tinsley.

Gay, a former resident of the 6300 block of Sherman Street, said Ali is an inspiration to today’s youth.

“It’s great to see the neighborhood come together to show their support for Nia Ali,” he said. “You never know where you are going to find greatness. You never know where you are going to find inspiration. She is an inspiration to everybody on this street, in the region and across the U.S.

“Today we are here to honor Nia, but I want young people to know that they can be an Olympian. Whether it’s in sports, whether it’s in education or whether it’s in community service – You can do it.”