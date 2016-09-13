Chestnut Hill library to close for repairs

by Sue Ann Rybak

The Chestnut Hill Branch of the Free Library of Philadelphia, 8711 Germantown Ave. in Chestnut Hill, will close Monday, Sept. 19, for about three weeks for repairs.

Daniel Ryan, supervisor at the library, said workers will repair plaster and repaint the library. He said patrons can use bins in front of the library to return materials. Items placed on hold can be picked up at the Wadsworth Branch, 1500 Wadsworth Avenue (Wadsworth and Michener Avenues) in the Cedarbrook section of Philadelphia.

Ryan encouraged patrons to check their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FLPChestnutHill/ for updates.