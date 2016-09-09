Local music scene dissected by prolific G’town author

by Len Lear

— Part Two

Tom DiNardo, a music reviewer for the late, lamented Philadelphia Bulletin, has lived in Germantown for 35 years. He has just authored two books about the classical music scene in Philadelphia over the past 40 years or so, “Performers Tell Their Stories: 40 Years Inside the Arts” and “Listening to Musicians: 40 Years of the Philadelphia Orchestra” (Jaygayle Music Books, 2016). Here is the second half of our recent interview with him:

If a young person today said he/she wanted to be a music writer, what would you tell him/her?

Investigate and be knowledgeable about every conceivable genre of music. You’ll be more valuable until the time you focus and become more of an expert in one area. Learn to discover whether an artist is trying to tell you a story or just demonstrating facility.

If you had it all to do over again, would you pursue the same career?

Writing was merely the other side of my personality. The career of writing for a newspaper, added to my straight job of being an electrical design engineer, plus being a fashion/portrait photographer and joke writer for a cartoonist was begun as a tuition source for my two children, Marc and Lisa, who also went to Germantown Friends School and have done splendidly.

What would you do differently, if anything?

Absolutely nothing. I’ve simply been incredibly fortunate to be able to do a wealth of things I could learn to do reasonably well.

How is it possible to make a living as a freelance writer?

It’s hard to imagine. For me, it was a fascinating additional job and small, necessary source of income, during a time when I had the fortunate freedom to write whatever sounded reasonable without embarrassing the paper. But I have friends who freelance, and they have — and need — a much more primal instinct to hustle and scramble for breaks, with continually fewer sources. They don’t tend to eat at the best restaurants! Because of the internet, people ask writers to post on blogs for free just for their exposure, when lunch is actually required.

What do you foresee for the future of the newspaper business?

I think people will always want to hold a paper in their hand, just like most people I know love physical books. But the long, detailed, comprehensive stories will be less, not only because of the investment required but because the web has made most people want to read in bite-size chunks, and papers have to adapt to readers. Notice that op-eds, music reviews or international editorial pieces aren’t high up, or don’t even appear without searching, on newspaper websites.

How long did it take you to write both books?

40 years, and three to assemble them.

What is your hope for the books?

Any author writing about his/her experiences wants the reader to share the juice and surprises of adventures, of which I had many. But much more importantly, regarding the many interviews, my hope and deep goal is that people would feel closer to the humanity of the musicians, singers, conductors and dancers they come to see and feel them more as people trying to connect with them than just a tux or gown on the stage.

What was the hardest thing you ever had to do?

The hardest thing, as a single parent, was going to about 450 reviews for the old Bulletin and missing being with the children. In those days, concerts started at 8:30, and reviews had to be written immediately for the next day’s paper, meaning that several nights a week, getting home at 2 a.m. and being at work by 8 a.m. was tough.

What is the best advice you ever received?

My Mom simply said, “Always tell the truth.”

Which talent that you do not have would you most like to have? Why?

In my next life, I would like to be a great sight-reader, so I could play through stacks of great piano music every day. Somehow, karma has not allowed that talent this time around.

What is your most treasured possession?

A poster of the opera “William Penn,” which I produced at the Academy of Music in October, 1982, with the signatures of all the principals and creators. And I wouldn’t want to lose a lovely framed letter from Alec Wilder.

If you could live anywhere in the world, where would it be?

There’s a villa called Spannocchia, about 40 miles south of Siena in Tuscany, that I’m very partial to. But I would have to return for the performing arts, which are overwhelming and superb here in Philadelphia.

What do you like to do in your spare time?

Play piano, play softball, write fiction, travel as often as possible.

If you could meet and spend time with anyone on earth, who would it be?

Michelle and Barack Obama, before they are both nominated to the Supreme Court! To be honest, I had the honor of hanging out with most of the people I truly admire.

If you have any book signings or other promotional events planned, please give me the specifics.

There will be a book signing at the Pen and Pencil Club, 1522 Latimer St., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m.