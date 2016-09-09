Friends of Wissahickon publishes kids book about park

Wissahickon Park landmarks like Cedars House, Valley Green Inn and even the Tedyuscung statue are characters in the story of “Good Night Wissahickon Valley Park,” a new children’s book created by Friends of the Wissahickon that will be published this month.

The book tells the tale of a family of four who begin their visit in the morning at the north end of the park and stop at several beloved landmarks as they make their way south. By the end of the book, night is falling as the family says, “Good Night, Wissahickon.”

Friends of the Wissahickon (FOW) worked hard to ensure the book’s illustrations and content were accurate. “We want to develop a sense of wonder and exploration to everyone who visits the Wissahickon,” said Maura McCarthy, FOW executive director. “This book helps educate children about the park and brings the park to life in a fun, engaging and educational way.”

The book will officially go on sale at an event at the Wissahickon Environmental Center, 300 W Northwestern Ave. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 10 a.m. to noon. There will be live readings of the book by community leaders, special Wissahickon animal visitors, face painting and hikes for children. The price of the book is $9.95. All proceeds from the book will go to Friends of the Wissahickon.

“Good Night Wissahickon Valley Park will become a favorite for children throughout the area — for kids who already know the park and for those who have never visited the park before,” McCarthy said.

To order copies of the book, contact Giuila Morrone at morrone@fow.org. More information at www.fow.org.