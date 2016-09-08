Saint Paul’s holds annual rummage sale

Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church in Chestnut Hill will hold its annual rummage sale on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Admission is $2 at the door. This massive sale has something for everyone!

In addition to the Saturday sale, the rummage pre-sale event will be held the night before on Friday, Sept.9, from 6 until 9 p.m. Shoppers can peruse and buy items in all departments. Light snacks and drinks will be served, and admission is $10 at the door.

The entrance to Saint Paul’s Parish Hall is at 22 East Chestnut Hill Ave., and there will be rummage signs leading the way to the door. There will be a snack bar operating for the duration of the sale. Shoppers can wander through many departments, including Art, Antiques and Collectibles; Cheap Chic Women’s Bargain Clothing; Books and Media, with videos, CDs, DVDs and computer games; Nearly New Boutique, featuring brand new items; Children’s, Clothing and Toys; French Room, featuring high-end women’s clothing; Shoes and Accessories; Holiday Room, featuring seasonal decorations for Christmas, Halloween and more; Jewelry; Linens, including fabrics, rugs and pillows; Men’s Clothing, including shoes and accessories; Opportunity, where you will find housewares and office supplies; Electronics; Furniture; Sporting Goods; Garden; and Sweaters, Hats and Bags, including women’s sweaters, accessories and lingerie.

The net proceeds from the sale are distributed in the form of outreach grants to nonprofit organizations fighting hunger and homelessness in the area. Some of these organizations include Aid for Friends, Chestnut Hill Meals on Wheels, Interfaith Hospitality Network, and Face to Face in Germantown. Additionally, Saint Paul’s ensures that any items that do not sell are distributed to other worthy local organizations.

For more information, contact the church office at 215-242-2055 or email rummage@stpaulschestnuthill.org.