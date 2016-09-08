‘Make a Splash’ for progeria research at Flourtown fundraiser

by Sue Ann Rybak

If you are looking to take one last dip in the pool before summer is over, you don’t want to miss the “Make a Splash” fundraiser on Sunday, Sept. 11, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Flourtown Country Club, 150 McCloskey Road in Flourtown. All the proceeds benefit the Progeria Research Foundation.

The family-friendly event includes swimming, dancing, games, raffles, a silent auction, a DJ, Star Wars characters and much more.

Phyllis and Mark Falcone, whose two sons have an extremely rare and severe type of progeria called mandibuloacral dysplasia type B, started the fundraiser, now in its sixth year, to raise desperately needed funds for research.

Unfortunately, because the disease is so rare, there are no nationwide or major corporate events to raise funds for a cure, nor are there pink or red ribbons to raise awareness about the disease. In fact, mandibuloacral dysplasia type B, is so rare that Nathan, 11, and Bennett, 7, are two of only three children in the United States with this rare form of progeria.

Also known as Hutchinson-Guilford progeria syndrome, progeria is a fatal genetic disease which causes rapid aging in children. Children with classic progeria usually die at an average age of 13 from heart attack or stroke.

“It’s a race against time to find a cure for them,” Phyllis said. “Nathan and Bennett are involved in the current clinical trial through PRF. They both talk about being daddies one day, and with the work that PRF is doing, we continue to be hopeful that they will both be able to grow up and fulfill that dream and many other dreams. As their big sister Libby has said, ‘So there is a cure out there, the scientists just have to find it.’”

For more information or to buy tickets for the fundraiser go to www.nathanandbennett.org