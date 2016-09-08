Heads up, phones down – a reminder to slow down and share the road

Summer is officially over. And whether they like it or not, this week marks the beginning of a new school year for thousands of kids in Philadelphia.

A quick glance down the Avenue confirms that school is back in session. Yellow school buses seem to be everywhere. SEPTA buses are standing-room-only, filled with students carrying bulging backpacks stuffed with new school supplies. Frazzled parents can be seen ushering their sleep-deprived children up the steps at Jenks Academy for the Arts and Sciences in Chestnut Hill.

The start of a new school year can be hectic. As a parent, I know that getting kids out the door and to school on time can be a challenge. Often, there is a last minute frantic search for a test that didn’t get signed or a favorite pair of sneakers that suddenly went “missing,” all while the clock is ticking.

My doldrum days of summer have been replaced by tears, grumbling, and annoying motorists honking at yellow school buses, SEPTA buses and cars that are double parked so kids can make a mad dash to school before the bell rings.

School days also mean traffic congestion and motor vehicle accidents. Sadly, many of these accidents result in fatalities. Sometimes they are a result of people not paying attention. And thanks to technology, motorists and pedestrians are more distracted than ever. It doesn’t matter whether we are texting, listening to music or playing Pokemon Go on our cell phones, it only takes a few seconds for a tragedy to happen.

According to National Safety Council, “More children are hit by cars near schools than any other location.” And the majority of those accidents occurred during the hours before and after school, and they peak in September.

Even more alarming are the results of a recent study by Kids Safe Worldwide that found in the last five years, pedestrian injuries among 16 to 19 years old increased by 25 percent. It’s just one the reasons why back-to-school is the perfect time to remind drivers and pedestrians to slow down and share the road. Here are a few safety tips:

• Be prepared for a sudden stop any time you are driving near a school bus. The area 10 feet around a school bus is the most dangerous for children.

• Be alert. Children often are unpredictable, and they tend to ignore hazards and take risks.

• Never pass a bus from behind – or from either direction if you’re on an undivided road – if it is stopped to load or unload children. If the yellow or red lights are flashing and the stop arm is extended, traffic must stop.

• Don’t block the crosswalk when stopped at a red light or waiting to make a turn, forcing pedestrians to go around you.

• Whenever possible, pedestrians should cross the street at a designated crosswalk or intersection.

• Don’t use electronic devices while walking or driving.

• If possible, make eye contact with drivers in stopped vehicles to ensure they see you before you cross in front of them.

While not all accidents can be avoided, following these simple safety tips may help prevent an unnecessary tragedy.

— Sue Ann Rybak