Crime Report: Police seek suspect in theft at Chestnut Hill Sports

On Friday, September 2, 2016, at 7:05 pm, an unknown white male entered the Chestnut Hill Sports store located at 8628 Germantown Ave. inquiring about sneakers. After several minutes inside the store, the suspect grabbed three boxes of Nike sneakers valued at $270 and fled the store on foot.

Suspect Description: White male, 6’1″, 36-39 years-of-age, thin build, brown hair, wearing a light gray t-shirt, light brown cargo shorts, and carrying a dark colored backpack.

To view this video and more, visit The Philadelphia Police YouTube Channel or phillypolice.com/news.

If you see this suspect do not approach, contact 911 immediately.

If you have any information about this crime or this suspect, please contact: Northwest Detective Division: 215-686-3353/3354 DC 16-14-070863

There were no other crimes reported for the week of Aug 28 – Sept. 4