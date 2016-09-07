Eleven-year-old Owen Frenia, joined by Chestnut Hill College senior infielder Austin DiBonaventure, threw out the first pitch at the Phillies game on Saturday, August 20, which was Chestnut Hill College’s third annual Night at the Phillies.

Owen, who was diagnosed with Neurofibromatosis (NF) type 1 at age two, was matched with the Chestnut Hill College baseball team in 2013 through Team IMPACT, a nonprofit focused on improving the quality of life for children facing life threatening and chronic illnesses through the power of team by matching these courageous kids with local collegiate athletic teams.

For the past few years, Owen has been an inspiration to Head Coach Bob Spratt and his student-athletes, who have embraced Owen as a teammate and brother over the course of four straight Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference (CACC) postseasons and two CACC Championship appearances.

For more information on Team IMPACT, visit www.goteamimpact.org.