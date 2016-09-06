Singles shake-up for GFS tennis

by Tom Utescher

The Germantown Friends racquetwomen are starting out on newly-refurbished tennis courts this fall, and it looks like there will be a fair amount of restructuring going on in the team’s line-up, as well. Among the four seniors who graduated off the 2015 squad was one of the Tigers’ top singles players, Sophie Bunson.

Last year’s number one, current junior Helen Ruger, had been doing well as a middle-distance racer in spring track over the last two years. This fall, she’s decided to lay down her racquet and go all-in with running, signing up for the cross country team.

For some early interscholastic activity a little over a week after pre-season practice began, second-year head coach Justin Gilmore went with a singles line-up of sophomore Malani Li at number one, junior Lindsey Golden at second singles, and another 11th-grader, Alice Daeschler, at number three.

Golden’s younger sister Marlie, a sophomore, was paired with junior Caroline Kavanagh at first doubles, with the second flight made up of junior Toby Shore and one of the team’s senior co-captains, Emily Kastenberg.

The only other senior on the varsity roster is the other captain, Marion Standefer, who joined up with freshman Piper Coes at third doubles.

The fourth flight features two sisters, junior Mesgana Afessa and her freshman sibling, Tsega.

The third and fourth doubles combos will be deployed mostly in non-league contests, since within the Friends Schools League the official format provides for just two doubles matches, along with the three singles bouts. GFS defeated Shipley School for the FSL title in 2013 and 2014. Last fall, Shipley was runner-up yet again, but this time the champion was Friends Central School.

In those two GFS championship seasons, the Tigers were led by one of the best players to come through the program, Joanna Booth. She’s now a sophomore at Amherst College, but her family’s influence is still felt around the GFS courts. Her father, Chris Booth, brings a wealth of knowledge to the team as assistant varsity coach.

Chestnut Hill resident Pete Mueller is the head coach of the Tigers’ junior varsity squad, and his assistant will be Robyn Himelstein, a Strath Haven High School grad who just finished her playing career at Haverford College.

Germantown Friends went into the Labor Day weekend off of a 4-1 victory over visiting Central High School. Former GFS middle school player Kate Hamilton is now a freshman at Central, and Hill resident Maddie Mast also plays for the Lancers.