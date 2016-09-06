SCH tennis blending veterans and newcomers

by Tom Utescher

This fall the tennis squad at Springside Chestnut Hill has a few key returning varsity players to serve as a foundation, and the program is also developing a number of less experienced athletes to round out the varsity line-up. Head Coach Ashley Vandegrift, a graduate of the old Springside School, is heading into her sixth season with the Blue Devils racquetwomen.

The SCH franchise graduated four seniors from the 2015 roster, including two players who held down starting singles spots for several seasons, Aakanksha Sharma and Federica Cristofanilli.

Two current seniors with several seasons of varsity experience are the 2016 co-captains for Springside Chestnut Hill, Melanie Graves and Victoria Walters. The other 12th graders on the team are Cindy Pan and Annabel Grove.

Riley Redpath, now a sophomore, already broke into the varsity line-up as a freshman in 2015.

One of the players moving onto the varsity stage is junior Hannah Larkin, a talented member of the Blue Devils squash squad during the winter season. At an early scrimmage, she was paired with Graves in the first doubles flight, although, with the team just one week into pre-season training, Coach Vandegrift emphasized that it will probably be a little while longer before the positions on the team are firmed up.

At this early stage, junior Catherine Cooney and senior Meg Naish were working together at second doubles, while senior Allie Rosenfeld and junior Em Godshall were in the third flight and junior Cayla McElwee and senior Sophia Haegley were penciled in at fourth doubles.

Within the Inter-Ac League, the Blue Devils expect to face the usual stiff competition from the member schools on the Main Line, while closer to home, increasingly formidable Penn Charter has returned most of its top talent from 2015.