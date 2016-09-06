Rough start for GA football

by Jonathan Vander Lugt

Ever have one of those days where nothing goes quite right?

Maybe your foot slips going up the stairs, or you get caught behind every red light on your way to work. Maybe you brought the wrong textbook to class—or you slept through the alarm and never made it to class at all.

That would be the kind of day (or, night, rather) that the Germantown Academy football Patriots had on Saturday against Father Judge. Heading in with high hopes, the Pats got sent home with a sour stamp to start the season in their 35-14 loss.

“We wanted to go toe-to-toe with a 6-A school, and at times we did,” said Germantown Academy coach Matt Dence. “There were times where we really looked like we could beat them, but we just didn’t do enough to get over the hump.”

Through a quarter and a half, the Pats looked, like Dence said, good enough to compete. The defense kept Judge from doing much, forcing the Crusaders to a pair of three-and-outs and completing a stiff red-zone stand that spanned the latter portion of the first frame and the early minutes of the second.

Then, about halfway through the second quarter, Kyle McCloskey tossed a pick into the hands of Judge’s Jeremy Smith, who took it back to GA’s 21-yard line. Three plays later, Father Judge found itself up by a score. A 64-yard Judge touchdown drive sandwiched between a Patriot three-and-out and another pick sent the Crusaders into the half up by 14.

“They took us out of what we wanted to,” said GA head coach Matt Dence. “We couldn’t run the football effectively.”

That’s where all of the problems stemmed for the Pats. Just one first half drive lasted longer than three plays, and GA only mustered five yards on the ground in the first half—23 on the day. That made it tough for McCloskey to get into a rhythm, as he went just 2-for-11 with a pair of picks in the first two frames.

That didn’t stop him from making it close for a brief moment in the second half, though. On the first drive of the third quarter, he connected with Mike Reilly for a 54-yard touchdown strike, halving the deficit.

Then, just like that, Katob Joseph’s 87-yard touchdown return on the ensuing kick dashed away what was left of GA’s hopes. McCloskey connected later in the quarter on a 30-yard screen to K.J. Cartwright for six, but Judge had already put another touchdown up on the board.

“The kickoff was a killer,” Dence said. “After all the momentum we got, that return just put us back into a bad situation. That’s a tough film study—we’re really disappointed in the outcome of that.”

McCloskey struggled mightily—due in no small part to the team’s lack of success on the ground—on his way to an 8-for-25, 116-yard day.

“One feeds into the other,” Dence said. “If you can’t run the ball, you become very one-dimensional and they can start to play games with you. They felt comfortable in their defense all day long, and that’s not how you want a good team to feel.

“That was frustrating—I really we were going to be able to come out and do more.”

McCloskey didn’t beat around the bush either.

“I can’t expect our team to win when I play like that,” McCloskey said. “I’ve got to do my personal film study, study myself, and see what I need to do because I need to be much, much better for the team.

“They didn’t play the same defense that we saw on film. They sent more pressure than we were expecting and just got us on our heels.”

Up next for the Pats is a date this Friday afternoon (4:00 p.m.) against Bishop McDevitt (Wyncote). Originally, GA was slated to play Springfield-Montco, but the Spartans were forced to cancel their varsity season due to a lack of participation.

“I’m just glad we were able to play and get a game in there,” Dence said. “If we had a bye week right now, I think we’d be really bumming.”

What he means is that, if nothing else, at least Germantown Academy doesn’t have to let the blowout ruminate for two weeks before getting another chance to play.

“The good news is that have six days and then we get to play again,” he said. “It’ll be at home, on a Friday, and hopefully we can get the whole campus out there.”