New sideline staff for Penn Charter hockey

by Tom Utescher

After three seasons with Melissa Grosman at the helm, Penn Charter’s varsity field hockey program is now under new leadership.

New head coach Steve Wagner has extensive experience in club field hockey and also as a collegiate assistant coach. A New Jersey native, he was named Athlete of the Year by the Field Hockey Association of America in 1989. Wagner was the goalie for the U.S. Olympic Team in 1996, and a year earlier he helped the U.S. win the bronze medal at the Pan American Games.

He has worked with the True North Field Hockey Club and also operates Goalkeeping 1-on-1, which has trained goalies who have gone on to top college programs such as Maryland, North Carolina, and Princeton.

Both of the Quakers’ assistant coaches for 2016 are former players for the old Springside School. Katie DeGennaro performed at the NCAA Division I level for Holy Cross after graduating from Springside in 2010, while Meg Cronin, one year older, played at Dickinson College.

There is some continuity on the PC sideline in the person of Daisy Slawek, the very competent team manager who is now returning as a senior. Her classmates who will be out on the pitch are Courtney Cubbin, Leslie Goodman, Janelle Sullivan, and Christina Vahey. Sullivan is back as the team’s starting goalie.

One of the seniors has already made a college commitment, although not for field hockey; Cubbin intends to play lacrosse at Haverford College.

Four of the six sophomores from last year’s roster are now back as juniors: Lily Carpenter, Bella Hondros, Catherine McInerney, and Ava Nicolucci (also a softball pitcher for PC).

Last fall the three freshmen who were on the original roster were Bianca Bryant, Julia Lynch, and nationally prominent squash player Elisabeth Ross. They’re back as sophomores, along with classmates Genevieve Green and Alexa Lenfest.

In addition there are four freshman sticksters, Sarah Greenberg, Olivia Harbison, Avery Myers, and Julia Steinhouse.

One of the graduates from last year’s team, Bella Smith, was a dynamic player who had many touches on the ball in every game, but she and fellow starter Ellie Zimmering were the only seniors on the 2015 squad.