Good balance along the field for GA stickwomen

by Tom Utescher

Although Germantown Academy graduated six players from last year’s varsity field hockey roster, there are returning veterans well distributed along the pitch. One vital position is being filled by a returning starter, junior goalie Hannah Santos.

Senior co-captains Ali Crump and Isabelle Jacobs are back on defense and in the midfield, respectively. Also returning for the Patriots is their leading scorer from 2015, who is still only a sophomore. Standout Sammy Popper, who made a verbal commitment to Princeton University last year, spent part of this summer overseas, playing with the U.S. Under-19 Team at an international tournament in Germany.

One of this year’s six seniors, Sydney Brown, is a veteran defender who will rejoin Crump in the back, while the other two 12th-graders, Natalie Kim and Carli McCrossen, are returning forwards. In addition, Alex Kurtz is on the varsity squad this year. Only one member of the class has made a college commitment thus far; Jacobs will be playing lacrosse at Brown University.

As sophomores last season, forward Colleen Carrigan and mid Maddie Cooper were impact players, and their classmate Isabella McFadden also returns from the 2015 line-up, along with Santos and a fifth junior, Emma Robinson.

Last fall, Popper had some company as a freshman on the GA varsity, and Maddie O’Hara is also back for the Patriots as a sophomore. At this stage they’re the only 10th graders on the roster, but the list includes the names of four freshmen, Catherine McFadden, Maddi Ota, Grace Pacitti, and Jordan Roche.

Ota has just transferred to GA from Springside Chestnut Hill Academy, where she made the varsity hockey team as an eighth-grader last fall. She is the daughter of the former Liz Brode, who was an all-star athlete, coach, and administrator at the old Springside School.

The Patriots are entering their second season under head coach Jackie Connard, a 2006 graduate of GA who went on to play hockey at Brown. Once again she is being assisted by Brooke Watson, a longtime mainstay of the Patriots’ coaching staff.

In her coaching debut in 2015, Connard had to cope with the loss of 10 seniors from the previous season, but was able to guide GA to a 16-7 overall record and an appearance in the Pennsylvania Independent Schools tournament semifinals, where the Patriots lost to nationally-ranked Episcopal Academy.

Germantown also faced tough opposition for its first scrimmage of 2016, inviting powerful Mount St. Joseph Academy over for a visit. In the two periods where the full varsity units from each school were deployed, the Mount finished with a 4-0 advantage thanks to two goals by sophomore Julianna Kratz, one by her classmate Ellie Maransky, and one by junior Natalie McNamara.

In one of the subsequent sessions featuring a mix of first-string and swing players, Popper scored to break the shutout for GA.