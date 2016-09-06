GA volleyball ready for title defense

by Tom Utescher

Despite some significant graduation losses from the 2015 roster, Germantown Academy’s volleyball squad appears to have enough talent on the court this fall to stand a good chance of repeating as the Inter-Ac League champion.

The five members of the Class of 2016 included three longtime varsity mainstays, hitters Grace Polisano and Carly Pruitt and libero Erin Lindahl.

As usual, the primary obstacle in the Patriots’ path will be 2015 Inter-Ac runner-up Academy of Notre Dame. Last fall, the Irish lost to GA twice in their home-away league series, but then defeated the Pats in the championship match of the Pennsylvania Independent Schools tournament.

Among the key returning players for Germantown is Polisano’s sister Cat, a junior setter who has started since her freshman season (she is also an excellent basketball guard).

Back at the net there are a pair of seniors in the middle, Abby Starzecky (also a guard on the GA hoop squad) and 5’11” Emma Rapp, who has a strong club volleyball background. These two 12th-graders are team captains this season, along with their classmate, 6’1″ blocker Katie Weiss. The other seniors are defensive specialists Alaina Schumann and Catie Cummings, and hitter Carly Shimota.

Because the bleachers in GA’s main gym were being refurbished in the middle of last week, the Patriots played Thursday’s non-league match against visiting St. Basil Academy in the school’s field house, where conditions for the start of the match were decidedly sauna-like.

Joining Polisano, Rapp, and Starzecky in the initial rotation were outside hitters Jenna Schumann (Alaina’s sister) and Alison Weber, along with their junior classmate, right-side Sarah Lindgren. The libero was sophomore Shannon Topley (yet another basketball team member).

In addition to Jenna Schumann, two other starters have sisters who are on the varsity roster. Lindgren’s twin Emily is a middle blocker, and Starzecky’s sibling Jenny is a sophomore hitter. Adding depth to the team are junior Avery Wezner (libero/defense) and a freshman hitter, Caitlyn Priore. Fourth-year head coach Dan Sullivan also has his eye on another ninth-grader, Kelly Ramer, who is currently a setter for the junior varsity.

Back as an assistant coach is Dan Stahl, and joining the staff are Jeff Haviland and Brian Grady, the former varsity boys lacrosse coach at GA.

Thursday’s tilt with St. Basil was won in straight sets by the Patriots, although they struggled a bit in a 25-20 opening round before taking the next two sets, 25-15, 25-14.

The Patriots had opened up two days earlier with a 3-0 victory over Villa Joseph Marie, another team that is projected to finish in the lower half of the Athletic Association of Catholic Academies. The Pats should encounter stiffer opposition when they return from the long holiday weekend to face a third AACA foe, Gwynedd Mercy.