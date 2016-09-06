GA soccer responding to new leader

by Tom Utescher

After Chris Fehrle’s five-year coaching run came to an end, it’s not hard to see why Germantown Academy brought in Brendan Sullivan to lead the varsity boys soccer team.

Sullivan took on his new role after serving as assistant coach at St. Joseph’s Prep since 2009. He played for the Prep himself, then went on to a college career at Columbia and Penn, earning All-Ivy League honors. He even played at the professional level in the old United Soccer League.

Prior to returning the Prep as a mentor, he was an assistant coach at Villanova University, and in 2014 he was inducted into the Southeastern Pennsylvania Soccer Hall of Fame.

He’s also worked with young people in the classroom as a teacher in the Philadelphia public school system.

The transition to new leadership at the top should go smoothly for the Patriots since Sullivan’s assistants, Mike Torrey, Matt Rominger, and Kurt Wetzel (GA ’88), are all returning from last year’s sideline staff.

GA graduated five members of its 2015 team, including seasoned goalkeeper Steve Combs.

In the early weeks of the 2016 campaign, the Patriots have started Jackson Sternberg as goalie, with fellow senior Ed Wiernicki ready to step into the cage when needed. The other seniors are midfielders Frank Koons and James Guarino, and defender Brad Palmer. Another 12th grader, midfielder Vince Capone, does double duty as a kicker for the GA football team.

Helping lead the Germantown attack this fall will be Steve Combs’ brother, Harrison, and his 11th-grade classmate, Ian Lugossy. Juniors Will Noe and Mike Roman will play back on defense, and Oliver Buck and Michael Capone are juniors who can fill midfield or defensive roles.

The sophomore class has two midfielders ready to move up to varsity, Drew Budinsky and Grant Giampalmi, and center back Brendan Hasson is already having an impact as a freshman. He’s new to GA but not the neighborhood; he comes from neighboring Ambler.

The Patriots finished last in the Inter-Ac League in 2015, although on the field, they often looked like a team that could’ve earned a higher place. With many of the same players, Germantown recently outscored Christopher Dock, 4-1, in its final pre-season scrimmage, then the Patriots officially opened up last Friday with a non-league win over visiting Shipley School, the three-time defending champions in the Friends Schools League.

Sternberg recorded the shut-out in the 3-0 contest, with the goals coming from Lugossy, Koons, and Combs. Shipley’s captain, junior Ronan Higgins, is a Lafayette Hill resident who came out of St. Philip Neri School.