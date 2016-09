PILLSBURY IS SWEET: Pillsbury is a 1-2 year old domestic short hair. He might have some oriental mix as he is long legged and can be vocal when he wants cuddles or dinner. The snow white gent is great with other cats and is playful, active and devoted to snuggles! Pillsbury is available via ACCT Philly. He is vetted and tested negative for felv and fiv. More information at GDeNofa@aol.com To see a Pillsbury clip: https://youtu.be/B5sYFRa4lnk And to see his rescue and how you can also help ACCT Philly and the kitties: https://youtu.be/tWSdLH5JtrI