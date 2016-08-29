SCH soccer seeks Inter-Ac improvement

by Tom Utescher

Joe DiSalvo, a soccer star at the old Chestnut Hill Academy, stepped down as varsity head coach at Springside Chestnut Hill after seven seasons at the helm, but the returning players are very familiar with the new skipper.

Faculty member Brian Zalasky has moved into the job following a three-year stint as varsity assistant. Tom Stackhouse returns to the SCH staff, and a new addition is Keiran Loughery, who is originally from County Tyrone in Northern Ireland.

After winding up as runner-up in the Inter-Ac League in 2013 and 2014, the Blue Devils surprised themselves and even their opponents last fall when they finished in fifth place in the six-team league. Springside Chestnut Hill’s record of 2-5-3 locked the Blue Devils in at fifth place in between number four Penn Charter (4-4-2) and Germantown Academy (2-7-1).

With the graduation of seven members of the Class of 2016, the SCH squad not only lost some scoring up front, but also a goalie who was a commanding presence in the cage for four years, Sam McDowell.

For this season, the goalie position is still in flux. David Brenman and Joe Conlin, who are now seniors, were listed as reserve keepers on the 2015 roster, and now another candidate has emerged, sophomore Owen Elliott.

The other 12th-graders on the squad are the three 2016 captains, Malcolm Glendinning, Jack Lamb, and Andy Stackhouse.

Three varsity veterans who are now juniors, Michael Buck, Tague Harmaty, and Luke Vogelman, are being joined by classmates Jordon Bell, Andrew Cramer, Matt Greenberg, Max Phillips and Seth Rabinowitz.

In addition to goalie prospect Elliott, the sophomore class features returning athletes Matthew Bown, Phillip Burckhardt, Luke Greenberg, Peter Kapp and Jack Myers, as well as Nate McDowell, the brother of graduated goalkeeper Sam McDowell.

Tague Harmaty’s younger brother, Dane, has already caught the attention of the coaches; he’s entering SCH in the ninth grade.