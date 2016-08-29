Mount golf sweeps early league matches

by Tom Utescher

When Mount St. Joseph Academy golfer Claire Brown graduated last June, her father, head coach Mike Brown, also bid adieu to the program. During his three-year run, the Magic captured both the individual and team state championship in 2013, and was team runner-up at the 2014 and 2015 state tournaments.

His successor as the Mount’s mentor, John Mischler, has been active in the game of golf for almost four decades, and he also brings first-hand knowledge of the MSJ team. His daughter, Nicole, played for the Magic, and after graduating in 2013 she went on to join the team at Bucknell University, where she is now starting her senior season.

Graduating off of last year’s roster along with Claire Brown were Mara Boston, Megan Bray, Joanie Gannon, and Laura Park. Bray and Gannon each played for the Mount in three PIAA state tournaments.

The Mount St. Joe program has always boasted good depth, though, and with their returning personnel, there’s no reason to think the Magic aren’t capable of winning their 14th straight championship in the Athletic Association of Catholic Academies.

The 2016 captains are Caitlin Mahon and Alex Mercader, both seniors and longtime varsity veterans, and the third 12th grader is returning varsity player Callie Shinkle. Junior Maya Trujillo was already an impact player for the Magic as a freshman, and her classmates Olivia Brogan and Ciara Morrissey were both on the varsity roster last year. Another junior, Grace Quinones, is a new addition.

Brianna Mahon, Caitlin’s sister, was on the Mount St. Joe team last fall as a freshman, as was Lia Priolo. Joining the Magic is an incoming freshman out of Wyncote’s Ancillae Assumpta Academy, Olivia Wirsching, who is an experienced junior tournament player.

In the early days of the 2016 season, Coach Mischler sees the team as well-balanced in terms of ability, and the players as very unified and team oriented in their approach.

After opening up with a non-league victory over Spring-Ford High School on August 18, the Mount rang up four Catholic Academies wins last week.

In a tri-match in Chester County, the Mount turned in a five-player team score of 236 (nine holes) to top host Villa Maria (263) and Nazareth Academy (290), and back home at the Philadelphia Cricket Club’s St. Martin’s course the Magic turned away Gwynedd Mercy, 217-234.

They finished the week with a victory on Nazareth’s home course at John F. Byrne Golf Club. Mercader turned in a score of 34 and Caitlin Mahon shot a 37 as the Mount rolled, 207-256.