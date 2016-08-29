Coaching continuity for SCH field hockey

by Tom Utescher

Springside Chestnut Hill Academy’s field hockey players gathered for their first practices last week under the familiar leadership of Katie Mersky, now in her fourth season in the role of head coach. Once again her assistant will be Beta Eaton, another full-time employee at the school.

The Blue Devils graduated nine seniors from last year’s roster, including a multi-season starter in goal, Frankie Reitmeyer. Current senior Audrey Hinchey, a Norwood Fontbonne Academy product, is one of the candidates to fill the vacancy in the cage, as is freshman Shannon McNally, who plays club hockey for the W.C. Eagles.

Three of Hinchey’s classmates will be team captains this season, defender Faith Brown and midfielders Maggie King and Mason Rode. A fifth senior, Maddie Stahlecker, will be part of the defensive unit. Some time ago one of the seniors made a verbal college commitment, but not for hockey; Rode will be playing lacrosse at Bucknell University.

Last fall sophomores were a scarce commodity on the team, and this season there are just two juniors who are expected to see a lot of varsity time. Mid Mackenzie Ramsey is one, and the other is Grace Yang, the sister of former Springside athlete Lindsay Yang, who graduated in 2010 and went on to play lacrosse at Lafayette College.

One of last year’s senior captains, Stanford-bound (for lacrosse) Mikaela Watson, was back helping out the SCH hockey squad during the first week of practice before she heads out to Palo Alto. Her sister Kianah is a current sophomore who will be a defensive midfielder for the Blue Devils this fall.

Unfortunately, only half of the 10th-grade Sweitzer twin tandem is available for duty; Savannah will play at forward, but Delaney is still rehabbing after ACL surgery. However, fellow sophomore Caitlyn Brook, a defender, will be back on the turf after being sidelined by an ACL injury in 2015. Another 10th-grader, Sarah Edelson, is an experienced, versatile player who has transferred in from Wissahickon High School.

McNally, the young goalie, will be kept company by another promising freshman, Maggie Pearson.