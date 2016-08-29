A fresh hockey perspective for GFS Tigers

by Tom Utescher

Four members of Germantown Friends School’s 2015 field hockey team have graduated, but that’s actually a modest loss compared to several preceding seasons.

The current seniors are starting out under the Tigers’ third coaching regime since they were ninth graders. This fall, the primary varsity mentors both can provide the most up-to-date knowledge about the game since they’re both recent college grads.

New head coach Nakira Downes played high school hockey in Barbados and represented her country in international competition. She was recruited to play Division I hockey in the Atlantic 10 conference for Lock Haven University, and later gained coaching experience in both scholastic and club settings.

GFS athletic director Katie Bergstrom Mark pointed out that during the hiring process, Downes came in for exceptionally high praise from her former coach at Lock Haven, Pat Rudy.

Former GFS athlete Courtney Wilson returns to the Tigers as an assistant coach after completing her college hockey career at Mansfield University, where she graduated in 2016. Both she and Downes will be members of the faculty at GFS.

Returning as an assistant is Traci Taylor, who wears many hats for Germantown Friends Athletics.

They will preside over a relatively young Tigers team that includes just three seniors, captains Zoe Loomis, Emma Lynam, and Livi Pinover. The team is fortunate to have a key junior, Layah Taylor, back in the goal cage. Her classmates on the squad are Maddie Figueredo, Allie Lipshutz, Sydney Slavitt, Olivia Wells, and Arrietty Xia.

The sophomore contingent contains Sarah Levin, Gloria Lyu, Emory and Jane MacLaughlin, Zoe Smith, Julia Tanier, and Ivy Hunnicut. The fact that the freshman class is larger than the others bodes well for the future; the Tiger’s ninth-grade sticksters are Katherine Benoliel, Rachel Burnett, Maddie Goldsborough, Natalia Hardy, Flora Kerner, Eleanor Loden, Julia Saint-Amour, and Ava Sinai.