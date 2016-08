AN HONEST BANDIT: Please come over and hug Bandit. He's a 3-5 year old medium terrier mix with teddy bear color fur. Bandit is snuggly and affectionate despite being left at the shelter by his former owners, who didn't have time to love him. The shelter is full. Please save this young wiggly luv bug! Bandit is vaccinated and will be neutered for adoption. More information at adopt@acctphilly.org