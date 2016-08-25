Musician, 75, & ‘Jill of All Trades’ leaving Kilian’s

by Stacia Friedman

At the end of August, Chestnut Hill resident Linda Baldwin, 75, will no longer be one of the friendly faces at Kilian’s Hardware. After over 11 years of working behind the counter part-time, Baldwin is retiring.

“Many customers will be asking for Linda, who has worked with dedication as a cashier at Kilian’s for many years,” said owner/manager Russell Goudy, Jr. “She was instrumental in making sure every customer was helped by the right person and every phone call was answered properly. We will miss Linda and hope she continues on as a customer.”

Kilian’s was a natural fit for Baldwin. “As a child, I followed my dad around as he repaired toilets, lamps, locks, built a shed and performed little odd jobs around the house,” said Baldwin. “I wanted to learn how to use all of his power tools but was told that ‘girls don’t do that.’ After I was married, I got my own power tools and taught myself to repair stuff. My mother-in-law wasn’t too happy when she found me sawing off the bottom of a door when I was pregnant.”

Originally from Elkins Park, Baldwin attended Cheltenham High and received a bachelor’s degree in Music from Temple University. Following her marriage, she moved to Chestnut Hill in 1970. “We rented a tall stone house on East Mermaid Lane surrounded by fields which soon became the Market Square Shopping Center and Chestnut Hill Village townhouses,” she recalled. Baldwin taught music at Abington Friends School, then opened a piano studio in her home on West Springfield Avenue.

“My daughter, Emily, a student at Germantown Friends School, came home after school, usually with a friend, and played in her room or outside while I gave lessons. I still see many of my former students and their parents when they come into Kilian’s to shop.”

Over the years, Baldwin became a realtor and worked at various administrative jobs. Back in the 1980s, while living in Bloomington, Indiana, she launched her own handywoman business. “I called myself Jill of All Trades,” she said, “and traveled around town in my old blue VW van, filled with tools and materials, helping people to fix up their homes — a little plumbing, some electrical work, painting, wallpapering, reparations, gutter cleaning, and general carpentry.”

In 2000, Baldwin returned to Philadelphia to be near her daughter and grandchildren. Despite changes in careers and locations, there has been one constant in her life. Baldwin’s love of music.

“I was a piano major at Temple but picked up the violin later. I play the French horn, currently playing horn in the Settlement Music School Adult Orchestra, and I play violin in the Independence Sinfonia, a chamber orchestra,” she said. “I have also sung with most of the large choirs in the Philadelphia area over the years, including singing with the Philadelphia Orchestra many times and under a variety of great conductors.”

Filling free time won’t be a problem for Baldwin. “I look forward to doing more of what I am already enjoying: pickle ball, Scrabble, crossword puzzles, Sudoku and large jigsaw puzzles.” But, wait, there’s more! Baldwin is a language buff who wants to improve her German and Spanish and just maybe pick up some Korean.

A bicycle enthusiast who can be seen pedaling around the Hill on her white electric bike, Baldwin previously embarked upon a five-month cycling/camping trip across Europe, and in 2007 she biked through Southern France with her grandsons. Her last great cycling adventure was six years ago, at the age of 69 when she biked and camped through New Zealand. “It’s the most beautiful country with the friendliest people ever,” said Baldwin.

“There are also classes I’d like to take. Now when I read through the MALT catalogue, instead of merely circling all the classes that look interesting, I’ll actually sign up and take them.”

Baldwin also plans to do more home entertaining. “I love to mix together all kinds of people who don’t necessarily know each other but who find things in common when they meet,” she said. “If I find I don’t have enough to fill my days, I would like to help adults learn to read or teach ESL (English as a Second Language).”

In spite of all the new adventures ahead, Baldwin is wistful about leaving her position at Kilian’s. “I loved being a part of the pulse of the community. At Kilian’s we heard all the latest news first, sometimes even before it hit the Local. I’ve met so many interesting and fun people and made many friends. I will miss this aspect of working there.”

Don’t worry about saying your “goodbyes.” After her retirement, Baldwin will continue to frequent local shops, pedal around town on her bike and participate fully in all Chestnut Hill has to offer.