Patricia Stewart Walsh died Thursday morning April 7th, peacefully, at home in Lafayette Hill three days after her 88th birthday. Patsy was born in Chestnut Hill in 1928 and had a typical Chestnut Hill youth, attending Springside school. Her debutante years culminated in marrying Richard “Dick” Walsh and being whisked off to post-war Germany where Dick was serving in the Army. She and Dick then spent most of their married life abroad apart from short periods in Washington, finally spending 25 years in Geneva, Switzerland where Dick worked for an international refugee organisation. Patsy was ever ready to embrace new languages and cities and to make an exciting and happy home wherever the family landed. She was a bright light in all the communities in which she lived. After the death of her mother, Dorothy Valentine Cassard, she and Dick returned to their roots in Chestnut Hill, spending their summers in their beloved summer house in Nantucket. Dick left her a widow when she was only 64. On Patsy’s return to Chestnut Hill she flung herself wholeheartedly back into the community, She will be remembered for her wonderful big parties given with flair and her great sense of fun. Ever sporty, Patsy rode horses in her youth, skied brilliantly in Switzerland and only stopped playing tennis, switching to golf in her 70’s. Her sheer dynamism will not easily be forgotten. What is less known, is the quiet charitable work she did on behalf of many valuable small causes for which she did not seek, indeed repulsed any publicity. She was, for example, a great supporter of the community sailing project in Nantucket which sought to give local island children the chance to learn to sail and not to be eclipsed by the children of the wealthy summer community and she quietly ensured that a nursery school in Mount Airy/East Falls, serving a poor community was not closed down, leaving the mothers of those children without the childcare they needed in order to be able to go out to work. It may not surprise those who knew her well that she spent generously of time (and money) volunteering to help at a shelter for abused women and unwed mothers. Passionate for the arts, she supported Philadelphia’s cultural institutions. Patsy enjoyed significant friendships with artists, such as her one-time neighbors, Violet Oakley and Edith Emerson, as well as Arthur B. Carles and the artists of his circle, including Jessie Drew-Bear, Jane Piper, Quita Brodhead, and Jean Knox Chambers. William Valerio, the Director of Woodmere Art Museum described that “Patsy was not only a visionary collector with a keen eye for important works, but she was also a respected and inspirational voice in the family of the arts in Philadelphia.” Finally, in her last four and a half years, she will be remembered for the immense bravery with which she faced partial paralysis and inability to articulate following a stroke. Her continued sense of humor and kindness to her caregivers showed a strength of character which inspired all those who loved her, not least, her Children, Richard Stewart Walsh and Valentine Walsh Child; her grandchildren Findlay Stewart Walsh, Paisley Valentine Walsh and Olivia Heather Walsh, her long -time companion Marylin Correia and her little terrier Betty-Boop. She is sorely missed. Her Funeral took place at St Paul’s Church, Chestnut Hill on April 18th burial at St Thomas’s Whitmarsh. Should you wish to give to a charity on her behalf then please give to any charity of your choice helping poor and disadvantaged children.